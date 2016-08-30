Home Cities Kochi

Authenticating in a click

Cusat has launched an online facility that will enable the students and also companies to check the validity of their degree certificates

Published: 30th August 2016 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2016 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Babu K PeterAs part of the measures being implemented to develop an integrated online network and enhance quality of services being offered to the students and their potential employers, Cochin University of Science and Technology has launched an online facility. The facility is to verify certificates issued to students. With the launch of the facility students need not wait for the time consuming manual verification of their certificates.

“The system has been introduced by the Department of Examination. Online verification helps to speed up recruitment of students passed out from the varsity. It will also help  students who pursue higher studies after completing

their courses at Cusat. The facility will be beneficial for the student community and also the industries which absorb them,” Vice Chancellor J Letha said.

Earlier the companies used to send certificates of probable candidates to the University for verification and it took some days to complete the process. In the conventional manual method, it takes at least 40 to 60 days for certificate verification.

Under the new system for verification, a  scanned copy of the certificate has to be uploaded on the website. The uploaded document  will be opened by officials at the university or college. They will then verify it and attest it using a seal and unique serial number. The serial number can be used to check the authenticity of the documents any time.

The certificate verification facility will be available on the varsity’s websites where details of the candidates can be entered.

“Images of the certificates will be uploaded and users can certify their authenticity by paying the prescribed fee online. The Controller of Examinations will respond to the requests using digital embedding to certify the authenticity of the documents checked,” the VC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp