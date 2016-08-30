Authenticating in a click

Babu K Peter By

Babu K PeterAs part of the measures being implemented to develop an integrated online network and enhance quality of services being offered to the students and their potential employers, Cochin University of Science and Technology has launched an online facility. The facility is to verify certificates issued to students. With the launch of the facility students need not wait for the time consuming manual verification of their certificates.

“The system has been introduced by the Department of Examination. Online verification helps to speed up recruitment of students passed out from the varsity. It will also help students who pursue higher studies after completing

their courses at Cusat. The facility will be beneficial for the student community and also the industries which absorb them,” Vice Chancellor J Letha said.

Earlier the companies used to send certificates of probable candidates to the University for verification and it took some days to complete the process. In the conventional manual method, it takes at least 40 to 60 days for certificate verification.

Under the new system for verification, a scanned copy of the certificate has to be uploaded on the website. The uploaded document will be opened by officials at the university or college. They will then verify it and attest it using a seal and unique serial number. The serial number can be used to check the authenticity of the documents any time.

The certificate verification facility will be available on the varsity’s websites where details of the candidates can be entered.

“Images of the certificates will be uploaded and users can certify their authenticity by paying the prescribed fee online. The Controller of Examinations will respond to the requests using digital embedding to certify the authenticity of the documents checked,” the VC said.