KOCHI: The war of words between the CPI and the CPM is continuing unabated, with M Swaraj MLA taking to Facebook to counter the editorial published by CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' against him. In a sharply worded response, Swaraj said he was using 'mild language and limiting the words for the sake of Left unity.' Swaraj reiterated that his first meeting with a CPI man was during his Pre-degree days, and that the criticism against him was unleashed by interpreting it as 'he first heard of a CPI man...' "It is my experience, and I don't need anybody's permission to do so. There was no AISF in the school or college where I studied (now or then). There was no CPI in my village. what is the intention of those who abuse me? If anyone feels bad about it, I am not going to repeat this. However, my experience is mine," he said.

Joining the issue between the two Communist parties, former BJP state president V Muraleedharan alleged that the war of words on public domain was a 'shadow war' against the CPI at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "The CPM needs a reason to join hands with Kunhalikkutty and K M Mani, and it wants the CPI to leave the LDF on its own. The present strategy is to provoke the CPI to the maximum," he said. Taking a dig at both the parties he said, "Swaraj calls the CPI flag a 'rag,' and the CPI in turn calls Swaraj a 'donkey carrying saffron.' However, we don't have much to say if you are complementing each other like this on a daily basis," he added.

The response of the leaders appeared on their respective Facebook pages.