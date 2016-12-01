KOCHI: It’s a lot of noise against noise, says Namrata Khona, one of the pioneers of the ‘Horn Not Ok Please’ project which found its footing in Kochi in 2013. Today, the campaign implemented through the Young Indians (Yi) has grown to be a major movement in the state, with doctors of the IMA following suit on December 1.

Namrata stumbled upon the idea a few years ago, when she and her friends from the YI were sitting at a hotel and having a chitchat. “The doors were open, but holding a conversation became very difficult, as the sound of blaring horns, from cars and lorries, slammed into our discussion. Though annoyed, initially, I am glad it helped us realise we have a serious problem,” she says. “As a result, we were able to create a fruitful campaign.”

Meanwhile, ‘Horn Not Ok Please’, derived its name from the ‘Horn OK Please’, written on the back of lorries. It was a warning implemented during World War 11, when lorries were running on kerosene. “I was amazed to discover that ‘Ok’ meant ‘On Kerosene’,” shares Namratha.

As a first, for their research, Namratha and her team studied the decibel ratio in the silent zones, like hospitals and school areas. They were astounded to learn that the decibel ratio was much higher than the permissable limit. Worse still, the crops grown, beside the highways, were dying silently owing to the high-density noise caused by the vehicles.

“There was no time to lose. We started printing several stickers to create awareness among the public. In 2013, alone, we sold 25,000 stickers. Till today, we have reached six lakh people in the city and many more in the state,” she says.

As part of the campaign, Namratha and her team went on to teach driving etiquette to the public. “What we noticed was that people were the most impatient at traffic signals,” she says. “The minimum time one should give the person in front is seven seconds. But nobody wants to even give each other three seconds,” she says. “Immediately, the honking starts.”

The awareness programmes began with the police department. Then it moved onto the MVD. However, the brand ambassadors were the city’s autorikshaw drivers.

“They were suffering the most from high levels of sound pollution. I know one autodriver, who came and asked me for extra ‘Horn Not Ok’ stickers, so that he could plaster it all across his autorikshaw,” she says. Today, Namrata believes that the three-year-old campaign is a success. “The people in Kerala are willing to follow a cause, if they are convinced it is genuine. Research shows that the level of noise in the city has come down drastically. We will continue with the initiative till it becomes a law,” she added.

The effect of noise

“The crops grown, beside the highways in Kochi, were dying silently owing to the high-density noise caused by the vehicles.

City noise levels

The level of noise pollution at Jos Junction and Pallimukku alone is above 100-110 decibels, while the permissible rate is 90 decibels

IMA speak

“We plan to generate scientific awareness against the overuse of horns. The level of noise pollution at Jos Junction and Pallimukku alone is above 100-110 decibels, while the permissible rate is 90 decibels. Reducing the use of horns is one way to bring down the noise pollution,” said IMA Kochi branch former president Abraham Varghese.