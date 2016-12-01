KOCHI: Finding a perfect, loyal domestic help has become a daunting task in Kochi today. Many people rely on agencies to appoint maids. But is this safe? Burglars have come up with a new and very convenient plan. Disguise as maids! With police tightening the noose around them, burglars find this new method a raging success. Demonetisation has added to their happiness with many people stocking cash and keeping ornaments at their homes.

Recently, 39-year-old Savitha Ramachandran from Udayamperoor was arrested by Mulanthuruthi police for stealing gold ornaments from various houses where she served as home nurse. The arrest came following a complaint lodged by Radha Sivaraman of Trippunithura. Radha accused the home nurse of decamping with 58 grams of gold and watches worth Rs 8,000 from her house. An agency in Trippunithura had provided the complainant with the home nurse. Savitha arrived at Radha’s house on November 5 and left service on November 19. She committed the theft during the 15 days she worked there.

“She opted for this house after learning that only two elderly persons live there. The information that the family has a strong financial background made it more enticing. Earlier, she had stolen 17 sovereigns of gold and also cash from two other houses in Trippunithura,” said Mulanthuruthi SI Sunil Thomas. The accused has not confessed to her crimes. Hence, the police plan to subject her to the lie detection test in order to recover the loot.

Officers pointed out that these criminals target houses of senior citizens and NRI families. Women in the age group of 30 to 40 years are the ones engaged in the crime. Police are investigating whether there is a gang operating behind these women. The role of the agencies offering services will also be investigated. The agencies are only interested in pocketing the commission. They don’t check the background of these maids. These maids gain the trust of their employers and then make their big move.

According to police officers, at least one case of theft by maids or domestic help is being reported every week in the district. Kochi City Police Assistant Commissioner(Special Branch) K V Vijayan said that police have arrested many thieves and now cases related to house thefts have come down.