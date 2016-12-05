Home Cities Kochi

Contractor of food stalls booked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department on Sunday registered case against the contractor of the food stalls operating at the Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, one of the venues of the ISL tournament, for selling food items at exorbitant prices.
The action came following surprise raids conducted by a team led by Legal Metrology Department-Central Zone Deputy Controller R Ram Mohan, following complaints that the food stalls were charging prices much higher than the MRP.

“After the raid, the stalls were closed down. It was found that drinking water was being sold almost double the MRP printed on the bottle. The case of packaged food items like chips was not different. There was also discrepancy in the weight of the popcon sold at the food kiosks. Similarly, soft drinks were sold in paper glasses without any uniformity in volume,” he said.
Following the raid, the officials sought explanation from the contractor who has been assigned to allot food/beverages kiosks inside the stadium, during ISL matches. Case was registered against the contractor for violating the Packaged Commodity Rules  and the Legal Metrology Act. “The contractor has been directed to produce all the related documents within one week,” said Ram Mohan. A total of four stalls are set up at the stadium, in connection with the ISL tournament. According to the officials, the contractor made huge profits during the previous seven ISL matches, through the illegal sale of food products.
 The crackdown will be a huge relief for spectators of the semi-final match to be played by Kerala Blasters.

