NPOL celebrates 64th annual day  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Kochi, celebrated its 64th annual day on Friday.

The celebrations come in the backdrop of NPOL’s recent success in handing over the ‘Mareech’ Torpedo Defence System and four sonar and associated systems, Abhay, HUMSA-UG, NACS and AIDSS, to the Indian Navy.



NPOL officers and staff who made outstanding contributions during the year were honoured with various awards in the function.

N Siva Kumar and Miny G shared the Scientist of the Year Award for contributing in their respective fields. Scientist D M Premod and team bagged the Technology Group Award for their innovative contributions towards the design and realisation of the first-of-its-kind submarine sonar suite.



Vice Admiral A R Karve, AVSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, Kochi, was chief guest of the event. NPOL Director S Kedarnath Shenoy addressed the gathering and presented the laboratory’s annual report.