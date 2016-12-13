KOCHI: The neglected sport of arm-wrestling in Kerala has received a much-needed ‘shot in the arm’, thanks to its inclusion in the recently-concluded Keralotsavam.

Ironically, the four-day cultural fiesta of the state itself might not have received the attention that its organisers, Kerala State Youth Welfare Board, might had hoped for. Still, it managed to brighten the prospects of the sport and its participants, most of who are from common working-class families, says Secretary of Kerala Arm Wrestling Association Jojy Eloor.

“The competitors endured improper funding and sponsorship to reach Asian and world level competitions and even then, they lack any recognition or facility. But, things are changing now. Inclusion of arm wrestling in the Keralotsavam is a major boost for us,” he adds.

Echoing similar sentiments, arm-wrestler Joby Mathew, who has participated in international editions of arm-wrestling, favours establishment of academies by Kerala Sports Council and the state government for the sport’s progress.

“Setting up training centres does not cost as much as other sports. Only a `10,000 stand is enough for training wrestlers. The government should do something about converting amateurs, who win several events, into professionals,” he opines.

“As an individual, I have my limits in promoting the sport. But, as a huge entity, the government can make a lot of difference,” he adds.

A few years ago, there had been plans to promote arm-wrestling in schools. However, financial troubles prevented its progress. To introduce any sport at school levels, an authorized association should sponsor funding for the first three years. This was what the Sports Authority in Thiruvananthapuram decided. While we did start training programmes in schools, we ran into financial problems in the first year itself. We then approached the High Court seeking a grant, but were refused, as the Court said a grant could not be provided if there were no funds,” says Jojy.

Arm-wrestling trainers Sajeesh and Vijeesh, both brothers, had a memorable Keralotsavam this year, as their students won most of the prizes in different age categories.

“I have been training in arm-wrestling for 15 years and faced a lot of hardships along my journey due to lack of prominence of the sport in the state. However, I am happy that most of the prizewinners in Keralotsavam are our trainees, It has brought recognition to our association,” says Vijesh P V, himself an arm-wrestling champion.

“We would like to formulate a league for arm-wrestling in the state. An open championship under the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is scheduled at Fort Kochi. We expect a lot of media exposure for it,” he adds, hopefully.