Height of callousness

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The scream of her two-year-old son locked inside the flat forced Megha to launch a daring rescue operation which ultimately cost her life on Monday. The 23-year-old woman died after falling from the 14th floor of a building located on VSNL road in Kakkanad, while trying to climb onto the balcony of her rented apartment in a bid to rescue her son who got locked inside the flat when she stepped out to dispose off waste.

According to eyewitnesses, after she came downstairs, she realised that the wind has slammed shut the flat’s automatic front door with biometric system.

Without waiting for rescuers, she took to the stairs and the half wall, before trying to launch herself onto the iron grill to enter the balcony on the rear side of their flat. However, before she could reach the balcony she lost her foothold and fell down.

The unfortunate and disturbing incident has now raised several questions regarding the rescue mechanisms in place in high-rises. Officials, who arrived at the scene, said that the incident could have been avoided if the fingerprint of the victim had been saved in the biometric system.

Sources also said that the building in which the incident took place didn’t have adequate emergency rescue mechanism in place. “First of all she could not open the automatic door since it is biometrically secured. This means that her fingerprint had not been scanned and saved. We learned that the mother had informed the security. But he had to seek the help of some painters working nearby. If a caretaker or electrician had been present, the unfortunate incident could have been prevented.

This problem can be found in other highrises in the city. Nearly, all of them lack basic safety mechanisms,” sources said.Officials added that flat culture, where people living in the same building don’t know each other, too compounds matters. “When we spoke to the other residents in the same flat, they could not identify the family of the victim. Many of the residents live in their own bubble making them very vulnerable,” the official added. The child was later rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The body of the victim was handed over to the relatives after postmortem on Tuesday. Her mortal remains were later taken to her native place Mavelikara. She is survived by her husband S Sujith and a son.