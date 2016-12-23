Home Cities Kochi

Uber, auto drivers to let bygones be bygones

The auto drivers’ unions and Uber drivers’ representatives on Thursday agreed to bury the hatchet.

Published: 23rd December 2016 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2016 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The auto drivers’ unions and Uber drivers’ representatives on Thursday agreed to bury the hatchet with regard to the recent violence against the drivers of the popular taxi-hailing service. The agreement was reached at a conciliatory meeting convened by District Collector K Muhammed Y Safeerullah.

Speaking at the meeting, Safeerullah while reminding that tourists will be flocking to Kochi in huge numbers over the next few weeks on account of Christmas and New Year directed that the travellers should not be put to any hardship.

He asked the representatives to ensure that the problems did not lead to law and order issues and that the tourists should be treated properly.

“If the issues are not resolved at the earliest, it will adversely impact the tourism sector. That will not help the two sides,” he pointed out.

According to Collector Safeerullah, the issues regarding the legal as well as other aspects of the problem will be brought to the government’s attention.

Moreover, both the parties were urged to abide by the court rulings. ADM C K Prakash; RTO P H Sadik Ali and ACPs K Lalji and M A Nazer attended the meeting. The auto drivers were represented by the leaders of various unions and Uber by Nitin Nair and Athira Menon.

