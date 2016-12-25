Home Cities Kochi

Sub-inspector suspended for assaulting detained man

The sub-inspector of the Aluva police station was suspended on Saturday for assaulting a person who was taken into custody for creating ruckus under the influence of alcohol. 

Published: 25th December 2016 01:23 AM

By Express News Service

Sub-inspector Honey K Das was suspended based on a report filed by the Special Branch, which conducted an inquiry into the incident.  The suspension order was issued by Idukki police chief A J George, who is in charge of the State Police Chief.

The complainant, Shibu, 42, of Peedikaparambil, Karumalloor, alleged that Honey took into custody three persons including the petitioner for allegedly misbehaving in public, near the Aluva KSRTC bus stand. They were let off after filing a public nuisance case.

However, the police allegedly took Shibu into custody again and assaulted him, following which the petitioner was admitted to the Aluva District Hospital.   Then, CPM activists staged a sit-in in front of the police station, demanding Shibu’s release and action against the police officials.


Meanwhile, an ex-serviceman living in Aluva lodged a complaint on Saturday against the officer, alleging that he tortured him continuously for seven hours at the police station. 

