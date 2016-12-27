Home Cities Kochi

In memory of Margi Sati

Japanese dancer Hiromi Maruhashi will be paying homage to her guru Margi Sathi at Soorya Festival today

By Navamy Sudhish
Express News Service

KOCHI: Next to Japanese, Hiromi Maruhashi is more at home with Malayalam, the aftermath of her long tryst with the state. She first came to Kerala some 20 years back, intrigued by the ancient dance traditions of the land. “Back home in Tokyo I used to be a contemporary dancer, a form I no more practise.

For the last two decades my entire focus has been on classical dance, especially Mohiniyattam and Nangiar Koothu,” says Hiromi, who is in the city to perform at the Soorya Festival.  


It was Margi Sati, Kerala’s most renowned Nangiar Kuthu artiste, who initiated her to the 2000-year-old classical Sanskrit theatre. Hiromi has a vivid memory of her arangettem at Sree Krishna Temple, Vanchiyoor, where she performed Poothanamoksham.  Hiromi has been part of Soorya Festival a couple of times, but this time she is here for a specific reason.

“I want to pay homage to my guru Margi Sathi who passed away last December. More than being just teacher and disciple, we shared a special bond. She is the one who composed Kannagi, adapting Shilappadikaram, the Sangam epic, into Koothu format. And today at Soorya Festival I will be presenting Kannagi through Mohiniyattam.”


Hiromi says she was fascinated by the grace and subtle footwork of Mohiniyattam, the main reason she decided to take up the dance form. “I first learned Mohiniyattam from Kalamandalam Leelamma and also completed a short-term course from Kerala Kalamandalam. I have performed at a number of stages here and currently I am training under the tutelage of Aparna Murali,” she says.  


An artiste totally dedicated to dance, Hiromi keeps shuttling between Kerala and Japan, where she runs a dance school. “Most of the students join after watching my performances in Japan. Then there are some others who are very keen on learning an Indian dance form,” she says. Hiromi also tries to adapt Japanse folktales and epics into classical dance form.  

“When I presented the familiar stories through an Indian dance form it turned out to be a huge success. I don’t think any other dance possess such flexibility,” she adds. Hiromi Maruhashi will be performing Mohiniyattm on December 28 at YMCA Hall at 6.45 pm. 

