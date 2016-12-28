50 encroachers evicted from heritage zone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly 50 encroachers were evicted from the Fort Kochi heritage zone on Tuesday morning in a drive initiated by the Revenue Department.



The removal of encroachments, primarily makeshift shops and wayside stalls, was supervised by Fort Kochi Sub-collector Adeela Abdullah. The team also included Assistant Commissioner S Vijayan, Tehsildar Jose Mathew and village officers.



“We have been receiving complaints from civic administrators, voluntary organisations and the general public about widespread encroachment in the Fort Kochi area. In the coming days, around two lakh people are expected to visit Fort Kochi, in connection with the ongoing Kochi Muziris Biennale, the Cochin Carnival and new year celebrations. We don’t want encroachers and illegal vendors to create hassles for the visitors. Moreover, it is the responsibility of the Revenue Department to protect public spaces,” said District Collector Mouhammed Y Safirulla, on whose directive the drive was launched.



The eviction began round 6.30 am and lasted until afternoon under tight police security. The drive was focused in areas around Vasco da Gama Square, St Francis Church, police station, and the Fort Kochi beach, which are prominent tourist destinations. Though a group of vendors had staged protest, it did not prevent the officials from continuing the drive. The authorities said the encroachers were informed about the crackdown on Monday itself.



Meanwhile, a section of vendors alleged that some ‘big’ vendors - who had reportedly extended their shops to the public area illegally for serving food to customers - were exempted from the drive. “The Revenue authorities also failed to take action against ‘push-cart’ vendors. Neither did the officials hold meeting with office-bearers of way-side vendors’ associations, before launching the drive,” they alleged.



Wayside Vendors Labour Union president Mohammed Abbas urged the authorities to make alternative arrangements for the evictees to continue doing business. “They should be properly rehabilitated, without affecting tourism activities,” he added.



Extending support to the eviction drive, a former councillor of the Kochi Corporation said Fort Kochi would lose its heritage zone status, if encroachments were allowed there. “The illegal vendors in the area survive with the support of some local goons and vested interests. Hence, the authorities concerned should initiate stringent action to protect the heritage spot,” he added.