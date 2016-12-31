KOCHI: The conflict between Corporation Mayor Soumini Jain and councillors belonging to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) took a new turn on Friday, with a district-level meeting of the IUML held at Aluva deciding to take up the issue with the UDF state committee.

IUML leaders who attended the meeting, convened by senior leader V K Ibrahim Kunju, registered strong protest against the Mayor’s ‘autocratic’ rule.

“We do not have any other option but to take up the issue with the UDF state leadership. Discussing the issue at the district level will not resolve the issue as the district leadership of the Congress has adopted a biased attitude. When a clash erupted between IUML councillor T K Ashraf and the revenue officer, even Congress workers campaigned against Ashraf. It is clear from the stance adopted by Congress district leaders that they are not willing to support the IUML,” said a state committee member of the IUML.

It is learnt that the standoff between the Mayor and the Muslim League councillors will be discussed at the UDF meeting to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on January 3. It all started when the two IUML councillors raised allegation that the Mayor interfered in the functioning of portfolios assigned to the League.

“If the UDF does not take concrete measures to correct the Mayor, or, to seek her resignation, the IUML would take its own stance,” said an IUML leader who attended the meeting.

Apart from Ibrahim Kunju, IUML district president M P Abdul Khader, state committee member N K Nasar and councillors T K Ashraf and P M Haris also attended the meeting.