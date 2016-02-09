KOCHI: The State Human Rights Commission, on Monday, instructed the state government to ensure the quality of the packaged food items sold in the state. It was on the basis of a complaint filed by Kochi Corporation councillor Thampi Subrahmaniam regarding the adulteration in packaged items, including tea and coconut oil, that the Commission instructed the government to carry out immediate actions.

Commission Chairman J B Koshy, after accepting the complaint, also gave instruction to send notices to Food Safety Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Health) in this regard.

In its sitting at the District Collectorate here, the Commission also considered another 44 cases. These included 14 new cases. Out of the total cases, 21 cases were settled.

The Commission also asked the Ernakalum District Collector to resolve the LPG crisis caused by the ongoing strike at the IOC plant. “It is the public who are getting affected because of the frequent strikes in the LPG distribution sector. Notices will be sent to the IOC general manager and Labour Officer,” said the Commission.

Further, it was also decided to issue notice to the Drug Controller to prevent medical stores and hospitals from charging exorbitant rates for medicines. The situation demands urgent intervention, the Commission pointed out.

Based on another complaint, the Commission asked the KSRTC to sort out the issues related to the bad condition of the Ernakulam bus stand.

In reply, the KSRTC officials told the Commission that the project report for the renovation of the bus station had already been sent to the government.

The Commission also sought explanation from the officials concerned over not filling the low-lying areas to avoid waterlogging.

