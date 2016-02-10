KOCHI: The Coconut Development Board (CDB) has approved 58 coconut processing projects worth Rs 91.65 crore, with subsidy of Rs 13.09 crore.

The projects were cleared at the 47th meeting of the Project Approval Committee (PAC) on Technology Mission on Coconut (TMOC) held here the other day, under the Chairmanship of CDB chairman T K Jose.

Focus on Diversification

The sanctioned projects are three ‘neera’ processing units with installed capacity of 23,000 litre/day; one project for flavoured coconut juice with 5,000 coconuts/day capacity; 13 projects for desiccated coconut powder processing with 3.8 lakh nuts/day capacity; six virgin coconut oil units for processing 1.24 lakh nuts/day; one coconut water preservation and packaging unit with capacity to process 5,000 litre/day; five coconut oil manufacturing units to process 3.05 lakh nuts/day; three activated carbon units with 17-MT/day capacity; 23 copra dryer units with capacity to process 2.24 lakh coconuts/day and two ball copra-making units with the capacity of 14 lakh coconuts/year. Three neera processing units; two virgin coconut oil processing units; one flavoured coconut juice unit; one coconut water processing unit; one desiccated coconut powder unit; five coconut oil manufacturing units and 23 copra dryer units have been sanctioned for Kerala.

Karnataka will get ten desiccated coconut powder processing units and one virgin coconut oil processing unit.