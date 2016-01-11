KOCHI: The name ‘Broadway Market’ evokes images of congested roads with pedestrians jostling against each to reach the shops.

Of late, illegal parking has worsened the situation, adding to the woes of shoppers. Even as the public dodge and skip along the roads with a silent prayer on their lips, for safety from the speeding vehicles, the Corporation authorities and the police are feigning ignorance. They are yet to put in motion a system to curb illegal parking. “Broadway is one of the busiest shopping spots in the city. But, now-a-days, we the customers are hesitant to visit the place as it is very difficult to to walk on the narrow streets that have become narrower due to illegal parking,” said Raji, a housewife hailing from Kaloor. Meanwhile, the merchants operating at Broadway said their business has been affected by illegal parking. Some of the merchants even alleged that certain shopping complexes in the area had bribed policemen, who shut their eyes to the issue. “A large number of shops are operating in the nearby shopping complex. The staff of the shopping complexes park their two-wheelers in front of the shops on Broadway early in the morning itself, that also in layers. Customers who visit the shops are forced to park their vehicles in the third row, because the other two rows will already be occupied. Usually, the police impose fine on the vehicles parked in the last row, which is of customers,” said a merchant. Following many complaints, the Regional Transport Authority declared the area as ‘No-parking Zone’ in August 2014. Regardless of the restriction, the illegal practice is continuing.

“Workers of the nearby shopping complexes and offices are using Broadway as a free parking lot. Though there is a pay-and-park facility at Marine Drive, it is seldom used. We hope the issue would be resolved soon,” said ,BSOA joint secretary Joseph D’silva.