Even as traffic cops in Thiruvananthapuram are taking stringent measures to streamline the traffic system in the city by introducing new projects, Kochi, the financial capital of the state, lags behind. In both the cities, floating population is high with thousands of people commuting to and fro on a daily basis for their personal and social needs.

Though Kochi has more traffic because of its connectivity to major regions in the state and its business significance, the traffic management of the city in terms of parking restrictions and smooth flow of vehicles is pathetic. In the case of Thiruvananthapuram, the situation is stands on other extreme of the scale with its disciplined traffic management and fair parking restrictions. Recently, the city police in association with the city corporation introduced a ‘model road’ concept in the city with due parking restrictions.

The two major stretches in the city such as MG road and Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam road were identified for the project. The traffic, now, along these two stretches is smooth since its implementation.

N Kiran Kumar, who runs a cafeteria beside the stretch, hailed the initiative of city police.

“For traders like us, the parking restrictions create problem slightly affect business, but this experimentation has not created problems for our business so far. Moreover, this road now looks more wide and clean. Earlier, several vehicles used be parked in front of our shops and this caused hardship to our customers,” he said. Policemen deployed along these stretches are also leaving no stones unturned when it comes to unauthorised parking.

Speaking to ‘City Express’, Radhakrishnan, a traffic warden said that the public are paying heed to our instructions and no opposition has come from their part so far. This is a good sign indeed.