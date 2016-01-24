KOCHI: The police officer, who allegedly extorted money from two youths at Marine Drive more than a month ago, finally came out of his hideout and surrendered before the police on Saturday.

T A Ansari, security officer of a High Court Judge who allegedly snatched money from the young man and woman after threatening to book them on charges of engaging in immoral activities, was on the run since the police filed an FIR against him.

According to officials of the Ernakulam Central Police, the officer posed as a Shadow Police official and allegedly demanded `5,000 as bribe from the complaints. When they refused, Ansari, who was on deputation from the Tripunithura AR camp, allegedly snatched `2,000 from the duo and fled.

The City Police Commissioner suspended Ansari after the incident. Subsequently, he went into hiding.