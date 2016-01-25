KOCHI: The last-minute training for arts festival contestants of Modern Higher Secondary School, Pottur, Malappuram, is given by their headmistress, not arts teachers.

P Bindu, the HM who gives them tips to overcome stage fright, is a former state-level winner in a couple of events in the state school arts festival and university youth festival.

This year, students of the school participated in Ottamthullal and high school and higher secondary categories of Nangiarkoothu. The three said their headmistress was a tower of strength for those with an artistic flair.

“She’s quite inspiring. She advises us to perform with a sportive spirit and with an aggressive competitive mentality seen usually. We are happy that all of us won A grades,” said Anjitha Krishna, a class X student who stood fourth in Nangiarkoothu, high school category.

The school arts festival has undergone a sea change over the years, believes Bindu. “Fierce competition was absent in the 1990s. Students attended the event in a festive spirit. I think the nature of the event started changing with the introduction of grace marks,” she said.

Bindu won first in Malayalam poetry recitation in the Kalolsavam in 1992 and in folk dance in 1996. Her team won A grade for ganamela in 1991. She had also won prizes in the revenue district and district- level arts festivals.

The headmistress said she ensured that her team had fun at the festival. “I asked them to attend events at ease, to enjoy every bit of the festival - roaming around venues, meeting students from other schools and so on,” she said.

She finds time to take her team on a tour to places near the festival venue. They visited the Sree Padmanabhaswami Temple, Attukal Temple and the Abhedananda Ashram. The team comprised students Reshma Manikandan, Anjitha Krishna, Akash, teacher Suma and parent Pushkala.