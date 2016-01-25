KOCHI: When one of the biggest theatres in Kerala, Shenoys will be split into five screens by the end of this year or by January next year, it marks the end of Malayalam movie culture. The behemoth auditorium like cinema theatres are giving way to small format multiplexes. At present there are 50 multiplex screens in Ernakulam district with a total seating capacity of 11,530. Within the city limits, at present there are 32 screens with 7,239 seats. The major groups which operate multiplexes in the district are Cinepolis, PVR, Cinemax, PAN Cinemas, EVM and Carnival. Soon six more multiplexes, with 2 to 5 screens, will be coming up at Vyttila, Kakkanad, Kariyad and Muvattupuzha.

With the launch of Mexican brand Cinepolis at Centre Square Mall, the city made its entry into the league of Megaplex (which has more than 10 screens). At present, it is the multiplex with most number of screens in the state. The 11 screen multiplex has 8 traditional screens and 3 VIP screens with a total seating capacity of 1,720.

“Our primary customers are individuals between the age of 18 to 35. Family and kids do enjoy watching movies at our multiplexes. Major focus has been on providing better services to customers visiting the multiplex. We believe this is one of the major reasons customers prefer to visit a multiplex rather than a single screen theatre. Innovation in food and beverages is another focus area of the multiplex player. Cinepolis has a separate outlet called Coffee Tree through which we serve freshly prepared food,” said Devang Sampat, head, strategic initiative, Cinepolis.

Tickets in these multiplexes range from Rs 80 to 323. At present, 60 screenings are being done in Cinepolis and 45 shows in PVR at Lulu Mall. With the opening of multiplexes at Kariyad (two screens with 300 seats) and Grand Centre Mall at Muvattupuzha (three screens with 600 seats) during Vishu in April, Carnival Cinemas will be the largest multiplex brand in the district with three facilities. EVM Will be the second largest with two multiplexes in Perumbavoor and Kothamangalam and standalone theatres in Kochi (Kavitha) and Mattancherry.

“The multiplex trend in Kerala is going to stay for long. Safety and ease of booking tickets are the major plus points of multiplexes. When new malls come up they opt for multiplexes on their premises in order to increase footfalls. Of the total revenue generated at a mall, 25 per cent is contributed by the multiplex,” said P V Sunil, CEO, Carnival Cinemas.

Within the city, Shenoys Group is going to be the entity with most number of multiplex when it undergoes transformation. The group runs Padma and Sridhar. “We experimented with the small format about five years ago when we scaled down the number of seats in Sridhar from 1,100 to 532 and utilised the space for a cafeteria. Shenoys will also be converted into multiplex soon. World over theatres are being converted into small formats and these are profitable too,” said Suresh Shenoy of Shenoys Group.