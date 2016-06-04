KOCHI: ‘Replanted’ is a relief sculpture made by artist Linu Chakropani at the ongoing ‘Foliole’ exhibition at the Durbar Hall. It depicts the growth of a plant in an area devoid of trees and vegetation. “The aim is to highlight the need for nature conservation,” says Linu. “While one may not make a big impact on the environment, by himself, the efforts of many people can help conserve nature. Everyone should do their share and, as an artist, art is my medium.” Incidentally, Linu is also the curator of Foliole.

In another work, Sreekanth Nettoor, a winner of several national and international awards, has also used nature as backdrop. His abstract work, ‘Vision from The Above’, makes you think of the land and sea. “Our paintings are the only medium to voice our concerns,” says Sreekanth.

Devadas K A has depicted Lord Shiva, in blue, lying down, with his head upraised, against a setting where farmers are working in the fields. “I believe Lord Shiva is a myth, while the farmers blindly follow him,” says Devadas. “The aim is to explore superstition as well as mysticism.”

In Jayan Terracraft’s work, he has portrayed a nude woman. “The problem is that when people see this image, they only think of sexuality,” says Jayan. “But what I want to say is that women should have the freedom to express themselves and be liberated.”

There are 52 participants. They include homemakers, teachers, government servants, as well as full-time artists.

In ‘Foliole’, one could see a mix of landscapes, still-life, abstracts and emotions. Overall, there are 119 paintings and drawings on display, in addition to 11 sculptures. The exhibition will conclude on June 4.