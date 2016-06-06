KOCHI: Aficionados of high-end food products have something exciting to look forward to: a farmers’ market organised by Gourmet House this Friday will entice visitors to some of the best manufacturers of high-end food products from India and abroad.

Farmers’ market is a concept rather new to the state, though they are common across the major metros like Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Gourmet House, a supermarket that specialises in high-end food products, brings the concept of a farmers market into the state for the first time, but with a slight difference. “Whereas in the other cities, farmers’ markets are held by companies who rent out their space to farmers, here Gourmet House offers its space for free, wherein makers of high-end farm produce can brand and present their products,” explains C M Verghese, proprietor, Gourmet House.

So the market will feature 21 stalls dealing with different types of food products including vegetables like basil sprouts and broccoli, meat products like sausages, steaks and pepperoni, cheese products, bread, muffins etc., besides organic food produce and household items.

“Though there are several manufacturers of high-end food produce in the country, they are not that well known down south, except in cities like Chennai or Bengaluru. This farmers’ market is an attempt to give Kochiites a taste of such products,” he says.

Verghese hopes to hold the farmers’ market the second friday of every month.

Gourmet House, which operates in Kochi and Bengaluru and is in its eighth year of operation, was launched after Verghese noticed a significant rise in demand for higher quality products. “If you look at youngsters today, you’ll see they are more conscious of brand and quality, and don’t mind paying extra just to get that better quality. Since they drive the market of the future, it is this market that I look to tap,” Verghese adds.