KOCHI: Some of the leading private equity and angel investors who are into Kerala’s startups and most-promising startups will participate in the first ‘Techcircle Startup 2016-Kerala edition’ here on Thursday.

The event, which is to be held at Le Meridien, is the first of its kind in Kerala and is aimed at boosting the growth of startups in the state.

Some of the speakers at the event include Arjun Pilllai, co-founder and CEO, Profoundis, Abhilash Thirupathy, director, Gold Farm - AK Surya PowerMagic, Afsal Salu, co-founder, Delyver.com, Ashwanth M P, CEO, Kinemach Engineering and Machines, Jamesh Joseph, founder, Jackfruit365.com, C Balagopal, entreprenuer and mentor, and Dr Jayasankar Prasad C, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission.

Participants from venture capital or angel investors include Natarajan R, ME & CEO of Helion Ventures, Krishnan Neelakantan, senior director (investments & growth strategy), Ankur Capital and Kalyan Sivalenka, founder and MD, Springforth Capital Advisors.

Angel investing in Kerala is expected to drive startup investments to cross deal value of $1.13 million seen in 2015, according to VC Circle, the organisers of the event.

A Facilitative Ecosystem

It said while startups in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode have attracted over 50 per cent of early stage funding in Kerala , those in other towns such as Kannur, Kollam, Palakkad, Idukki, Muvattupuzhal and Kottayam are set to increase their share. Though Kerala has witnessed early stage investments channeled into internet, the spread has been historically better with startups in the Analytics, E-health, Social networking, Hardware, Robotics and IoT space likely to continue winning investors.