KOCHI: Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court has granted permission to Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau to record evidence from Justice K T Sankaran, who had revealed that he was offered bribe in return for pronouncing an order in favour of the accused in gold smuggling cases.

VACB-Ernakulam Special Cell SP P V Sasidharan, who is heading the probe, had filed an application on the matter before the Acting Chief Justice. According to the officials, the statement of the Justice is crucial in taking the inquiry to the next level. Earlier, the officers had recorded the statement of the High Court Registrar General, who told the investigators that he came to know about the incident through media.

Earlier, the officers collected statements of Government Pleader Shyamkumar; and lawyers John Varghese and Nireesh Mathew, who were present at the open court when Justice Sankaran made the revelation. The senior High Court judge had said in the court that the gold smuggling mafia offered him `25 lakh as bribe. Following this, the judge restrained himself from further hearing in the case.