KOCHI: If college hostels once acted as an anchorage for students who flocked to new cities for education, the Gen-Y today are opting for alternative sources of stay, like Paying Guests (PGs) and shared apartments. Youth hostels are also turning into an attractive lodging facility. The reason? Lack of basic amenities in college hostels.

Why choose a PG

Basically, a PG is similar to a lodge which provides accommodation facilities with food as well. “The dingy and squalid nature of the college hostel and the bad quality of food available forced me to opt for a PG which is worth the money being spent,”said Vivek Noble, a college student. Suvin Thomas, a student of Rajagiri College, Kakkanad, adds: “What I like the most about a PG is that we can stay up all night and watch movies, talk and play.”

Why I love my college hostel

In the wake of the closure of the Maharajas College men’s hostel, there is widespread criticism regarding the management of college hostels in the city.

However, amidst the anger and fury channeled at these hostels, there are quite a number of students who prefer to live in college hostels. Maria Francis, a second year BCom student is an example. “I like staying at the hostel because I have a lot of friends here. Though the facilities provided are mediocre, the food is good and it is located close to the college which makes commutation easy,” he added.

Nandana, a resident of St Teresa’s College Hostel, says she loves the atmosphere within the college hostel. “ It may be difficult for newcomers. But once they become familiar with the people, it becomes fun to live in a college hostel,” she said.

Laundry, gym at some hostels!

Meanwhile, a number of colleges let their students participate actively in the functioning of the hostels. For example, Prof. Eldhose K K, chief warden, Adi Shankara Institue of Engineering and Technology says

hostel authorities have left the purchasing and quality assurance of food items to students themselves. “ Also, there are many hostels which provide facilities like gym, centralized mechanized kitchen, professional laundry services, sports facilities and modernised sanitation,” said Eldhose.

Loss of college ambiance

Though PGs serve as an alternative habitat, students are deprived of the college ambiance that was once the highlight of college life. Abhay Kumar, a former student of Maharajas College in the early 1990s is nostalgic of his college days. “ We had a great time during our stay at the hostel and I continue to hold the memory close to my heart”.