KOCHI: As part of its programme to supply and spread awareness about quality inputs for organic farmers, ICAR-KVK Ernakulam of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has released seven green products including four pesticides and three manures.

Nanma, Menma, Shreya and Shakti are the four organic pesticides developed by ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram from an active ingredient which has been extracted from Cassava leaves. Nanma is effective as a prophylactic measure against banana pseudostem weevil and Menma is a post infection injection against banana pseudostem weevil (it has to be injected in infected areas) while Shreya is effective against mealy bugs and white flies in vegetable crops. Shakti is used for controlling all pests that dine on the sap of vegetable plants.

“Our aim is to provide authentic quality organic products to farmers. Though most of them are trying to shift to organic farming, they don’t have many choices,” said Shinoj Subramaniam, senior scientist and head of KVK.

The organic manures which have been produced are vermicompost, enriched cowdung powder, which is collected from cattle that have been sent out to graze and Desi Gomutra. Desi Gomutra is a foliar nutrient spray that can replace chemical fertiliser-urea.

“There is lot of difference between cowdung and urine collected from cows which have been raised on a cattle feed diet and those that have been naturally grazed. The natural instinct of cows is to feed on grass. Products from cows which are fed with cattle feed can have chemical content. So if we want to have original oragnic products, we have to depend on the former ones. We want to provide the farmers with genuine organic products,” said Shinoj Subramaniam.

He added that they will provide facility for those interested in producing the product to pack, brand and trademark unlicensed products.

The director of ICAR-CMFRI, Dr A Gopalakrishnan released the products during a function at CMFRI which was attended by organic farmers and KVK officials. All these products can be purchased from the sales counter at CMFRI building on all working days from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm. In addition to these newly released products other organic products too are available.

Pesticides composition

The pesticides have been made from an active ingredient which has been extracted from Cassava leaves

The products

Nanma, Menma, Shreya and Shakti are the four organic pesticides

Manures: Vermicompost, enriched cowdung powder,desi gomutra

Other produce: Neem cake, Neem oil, Panchagavya, Sea fish extract (Aminoplus), manure from sea fish waste (Fishlizer), Tobacco decoction kit, Micronutrient mixtures for banana and vegetables, pheromone traps for fruit flies, Neem soap, Trichoderma, pseudomonas, beauveria, verticillium, vegetable seeds, fodder seeds

What are they effective against

Nanma is effective as a prophylactic measure against banana pseudostem weevil and Menma is a post infection injection against banana pseudostem weevil (it has to be injected in infected areas) while Shreya is effective against mealy bugs and white flies in vegetable crops. Shakti is used for controlling all pests that dine on the sap of vegetable plants