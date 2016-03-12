KOCHI: Permitting release of the movie ‘Mohavalayam’, directed by T V Chandran, the Kerala High Court has held that entire amount received for the release of the film shall be credited in the Federal bank Kadakkal branch, Kollam. The court also asked the bank not to release the amount to anyone without the permission of the court.

The court also appointed Advocate Arun Chandran as an advocate commissioner to ensure that the order is complied in its full purpose and spirit. The Advocate Commissioner shall file a report within 10 days.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Noble Kavalam who is one of the partners of the firm- ‘Causeway productions’ which produced the film. He sought a directive to appoint an arbitrator for resolving the disputes between the parties in the firm. This was the first project of the firm. According to the petitioner, all terms and conditions stipulated in the partnership firm have been violated by the Managing Partner and other partners as well.