KOCHI: Three-day-long Anjaneya Sangeetha Aradhana Festival will commence on April 13 at Sri Datta Anjaneya Temple, Desom, Aluva, as part of Sri Rama Navami celebrations.

According to the organisers, prominent musicians will perform at the sangeetha mandapam of the Temple.

Young artists will be given opportunity to perform in the Sangeetha Aradhana, in an effort to encourage young talents in the field of music. Those desirous to participate in the programme should register their names, and submit application to the Convener, Anjaneya Sangeetha Aradhana , Sri Datta Anjaneya Temple, Swargam Road, Desom, Aluva, before March 25.