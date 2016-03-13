KOCHI: Even one week after he was kidnapped in Yemen, there is no news about Fr Tom Uzhunnalil, a Salesian priest hailing from Rampuram near Pala.

"Since there is no bad news either, we are hopeful that he is safe," said Adv Augustine Mathew, a relative of Tom Uzhunnalil.

"We are trying to gather information through a relative in the External Affairs Ministry in Delhi. But, we are yet to get any update on his whereabouts," he added.

Fr Uzhunnalil was kidnapped on March 4 during an attack on a convent and nursing home run by the Missionaries of Charity in the strike-torn Yemen. The attack had caused the deaths of 16 persons, including four nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, two staff members and eight nursing home residents.

Sr Sally, a nun hailing from Thodupuzha who has been associated with the Missionaries of Charity, escaped the attack and was evacuated to a convent in Abu Dhabi early this week.

Fr Uzhunnalil, who was reportedly praying in the chapel of the convent at the time of the attack, was kidnapped by the attackers. "We are told that the Salesians of Don Bosco has sought local help to find Fr Uzhunnalil," said Adv Augustine. "Reportedly, the Vatican is also getting involved in the efforts to liberate Fr Uzhunnalil from his abductors," he said.

Fr Uzhunnalil's parents are no more. His two brothers and one sister are in the US, and another brother is in Baroda.