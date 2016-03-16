Autonomous Status for Mar Athanasius College

Express News Service By

KOCHI: The University Grant Commission (UGC) has awarded autonomous status to Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, for six years. Last year, the State Government had recommended conferment of autonomous status to the college.

“Autonomy was conferred on the college on the basis of NAAC accreditation, infrastructure facilities, academic performance, quality of teachers and achievements in co-curricular and extracurricular activities,” stated an official release. Being autonomous, the college can now introduce new courses, restructure its curriculum/academic calendar and reform examinations.

Managed by the Mar Athanasius College Association, the college offers 13 degree courses, 16 postgraduate courses and four research programmes across several disciplines under Humanities, Commerce and Science.

“Rated as ‘a college with the potential for excellence’ by the UGC, Mar Athanasius was re-accredited with A grade in 2010. The college was adjudged the Best College in Sports (2014) by the Sports Council of Kerala,” said the statement.

The Diamond Jubilee of the college was celebrated in the current academic year, inaugurated by Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem-II.

An international science, technology and cultural exhibition was organised at the college as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.