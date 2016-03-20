KOCHI: India’s last home game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, slated to be played against Turkmenistan on March 29 here, could be played in front of a half-empty Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium if the FIFA sticks to its stringent norms for competitive matches.

As per FIFA and AFC directions, spectators will be allowed only on the first tier, which has chairs, of the massive venue that boasts of a capacity of 60,000. But, the fact that the galleries on the second and third tiers do not have chairs will mean that around 38,000 seats would remain unoccupied. The Kerala Football Association has written to the FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation, asking for a waiver for the match.

“It is because of the great support from fans in Kerala that we are getting a fair share of the big matches being organised in the country,” said KFA president K M I Mather on Saturday. “But this time, only around 22,000 seats would be available for fans, if the FIFA norms are applied. We have made a request to the FIFA and AFC to allow seating in the gallery as well. Placing temporary chairs in a few sections of the gallery is another option we are exploring. A decision is likely to be made on Monday.” Aspiring to become a host venue for the 2017 FIFA under-17 world cup, the Nehru Stadium is set to undergo renovation with bucket seats for all fans, which is a prime requirement.

Ticket sales for the Group-D match are expected to start next week, once a decision is made on the chairs issue. The Indian team is slated to arrive on March 25 from Tehran where they are scheduled to play Iran the previous day. Turkmenistan will come a day later, from their training base in Dubai.

The VIP tickets are priced at `500, for entry from Gate-A on the western side. Chairs on the eastern side are priced at `200, while tickets for the southern and northern ends will cost `100. Gallery tickets, if permitted, would cost `50.