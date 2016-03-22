KOCHI: In the wake of rising number of chemical explosions and overturning of vehicles carrying gas, petroleum, diesel and other products, the district administration in association with the District Disaster Management Authority is planning on conducting a mass mock drill after a gap of four years.

In 2012, the department conducted a mock drill to evaluate the preparedness of the city to handle disasters. Though the department is responsible for conducting chemical mock drills, they have been shunned the responsibility for four years.

With no further delay, the district disaster management will conduct the mock drill by next month. “We are planning to conduct the mock drill by associating with the BPCL, HPCL, GAIL, KSEB, FACT, LNG and other such institutions. We have also got requests from some of these companies for conducting off-site mock drills. An urgent meeting with officials will be held next month,” Saran, district disaster management official.

The department has called a meeting of department heads for successful conduction of the mass drill. Fire and rescue, police, water authority, health department, supply department and BSNL are the major stake holders of the drill. “In 2012, we created a mock with the ‘collision’ of a bullet tanker transporting ammonia from the FACT to the Kochi division with an LPG bullet tanker from the Kochi Refinery.

Then we created it by alerting the public, this time we are going to be realistic. This time we will aim to evaluate our preparedness to deal with chemical accidents. However, a scenario will be formed after the round table conference of officials,” said Saran.

“There are many districts that have not conducted a chemical explosive mock drill for several years. However, soon the department will make it a routine. At Ernakulam, we are planning to conduct the mock drill at Seaport-Airport road where we had conducted earlier,” said an official of the state disaster management authority.

Last week, the state disaster management authority conducted a tsunami mock drill across the coastal areas of the state.

■ In 2012, the department conducted a mock drill to evaluate the preparedness of the city to handle disasters

■ Fire and rescue, police, water authority, health department, supply department and BSNL are the major stake holders of the drill

■ Last week, the authorities conducted a tsunami mock drill