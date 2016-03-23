KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered four cases against the officials of the Kerala State Rifle Association (KSRA) with regard to illegal procurement and possession of ammunition during the National Games held in Kerala last year. The four cases which were first probed by the Kerala police were taken over by the CBI following the directive of the Kerala High Court in January this year.

The cases were registered against secretary of Kottayam District Rifle Association P K Mohanan, former secretary of Kerala State Rifle Association Joy I Mangly and former secretary of Palakkad district Rifle Association Devasi Kurien.

The FIR of the two cases were registered at Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court while in the other two cases the FIRs were submitted at Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

The first case was registered against the secretary of KSRA for violating the Arms Act and purchase of ammunition banned by the Union Government for shooting practice for Kerala shooting team as part of the National Games.

According to the CBI, 30,403 rounds of 0.22 Tenez Eley, 1350 rounds of 0.33 WC Magtec and 49,000 rounds of Air Rifle Pellets banned by Indian Government were procured by the KSRA.

The second case was against the secretary of Palakkad District Rifle Association, who while holding the post, procured 11,500 rounds of ammunition from the-then Secretary of Kerala State Rifle Association.

The ammunition was later returned by the accused. According to CBI officials, such procedure is illegal as KSRA does not have the licence for transaction of ammunition or keeping it in possession.

The two cases were registered under section 7, 25(i)(a) of Arms Act at Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate. Both the cases were first investigated by the police in Palakkad.

The third case was registered against unknown persons who had registered an association in the name of KSRA using forged document at Alappuzha Registrar Office.

The fourth case was registered against the Secretary of Kottayam District Rifle Association who had served from 2009-2013, for not maintaining proper records for the purchase and use of ammunition for the association.

There were also allegations over fund diversion in buying ammunition to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh by the accused person.

The two cases were registered at Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

The cases were registered first by the Kerala police in Alappuzha and Kottayam before being taken over by the CBI. All the cases would be probed by Central Bureau of Investigation , Thiruvananthapuram unit.