KOCHI: The Cochin Port Trust (CPT) will conduct ‘Destination Cochin’, the third Annual International Bunker Meet, at Hotel Crowne Plaza here on May 13.

The Port Trust, which has been focusing on bunker trade for the past three years, recorded 47 per cent growth in the trade in the 2015-16 financial year.

The Port Trust has established an eco-system that is conducive to bunker trade, and set up a round-the-clock single-window facility.

The facility is available both in the monsoon and non-monsoon seasons as vendors have arranged MS Class barges that facilitate supply to vessels transiting in the offshore shipping channel, outside the Port limit.

Meanwhile, the Customs Department has extended 24-hour permission for bunker supply. The 5-per cent VAT on supply to coastal vessels makes Kochi the most economic vending station in India. The meeting will be attended by investors from South Asia and the Gulf who are established vendors in the area. The sessions will be led by speakers from Singapore, UAE and India who are experts in bunker quality, infrastructure and commerce. In addition, directors of oil majors IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, as well as Indian market leaders, will participate in the highly-interactive meeting.