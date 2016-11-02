Kochi all set to host BRICS seminar 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The three-day international meeting on ‘Participatory Local Budgeting and Decentralisation’ of BRICS nations will commence in Kochi from November 3.

The representatives from Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India will attend the meeting, organised under the aegis of Union Panchayat Raj Ministry. The convention will have sessions on participatory local budgeting with reference to social development, human development, economic development and best practices.

An exhibition on best activities of self governance also will be held in connection with the meet. The Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) is organising the event. The meet will conclude on November 5.