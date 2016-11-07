Home Cities Kochi

Care-less centres

Daycare centres and playschools have mushroomed all over the city, but there is no monitoring
mechanism in place to keep a check on them. Kochi Express brings out the grim picture

Published: 07th November 2016 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2016 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M, Sam Paul
Express News Service

 KOCHI: Are our kids whom we drop off at daycare centres safe? The recent incidents in which a two-year-old boy lost his life and a two-year-old girl her innocence say otherwise! The two-year-old boy drowned at a daycare centre at Eloor and the baby girl was sexually abused by the security guard of her playschool at Kunnumpuram near Kakkanadu.


Police officers point out that many of these daycare centres in the district are not registered.


Today when both the parents are employed, there is a high demand for daycare centres. These centres, both government-sponsored and private, enjoy good patronage. But the danger lies in the fact that there exists no regulatory mechanism to monitor the functioning of these centres. Neither there is any mechanism to gauge their preparedness in tackling emergencies. Child Welfare Committee(CWC), Ernakulam Chairperson, Padmaja Nair also pointed out this issue. “A proper monitoring mechanism should be put in place to evaluate the functioning of the daycare centres,” she said.


Two-year-old Aadhav Rajesh drowned in the river after he went out of the centre attached to Stella Mary’s School through one of the gates which had been allegedly left open. Local residents and action committee leaders are demanding a detailed probe into the drowning incident. T K Shajahan, action committee chairman, said, something’s fishy about whole the incident.

“To reach the spot where the child drowned, one has to go down a steep slope which is 100 metres in length followed by another 20 steps from the daycare. We doubt that the child walked all alone along this path without being noticed by anyone. Authorities should conduct a thorough probe into unfortunate incident,” he said. Meanwhile, postmortem report cites drowning as the cause of death.

‘No set guidelines’


At present there are no set standards or guidelines to regulate the functioning of daycare centres and pre-primary schools in the state. These centres should be brought under some kind of government controlled monitory mechanism. In the case of pre-primary schools, we are about to submit our recommendations to the government. As the next step, the Commission will draft guidelines needed to regulate the institutions in the state
— Shoba Koshy, Chairperson, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

