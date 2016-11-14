KOCHI: Over 50 years ago Taylor Martin, the first refinery manager of Cochin Refineries (now BPCL-Kochi), happened to witness the tragic death of a child by snake-bite. A mother had arrived with her child from Ambalamugal, then a remote and isolated village on the outskirts of the city with no healthcare facilities, and no proper roads and bridges to speak of.

Those days patients had to walk long distance either to Thripunithura or Puthencruz to see a doctor. Therefore modern allopathic treatment was far away for the local community. The incident led to the formation of Ambalamugal Medical Aid Society (AMAS), a medical center promoted by BPCL Kochi Refinery and run by the monthly contribution of KR employees. AMAS celebrated its Golden Jubilee on Friday.

Later recalling those days, the late Martin who was then a US expatriate engineer from Philips Petroleum that established Kochi Refinery had written about the incident: “AMAS was born in Dr Joseph Kurian’s office at Lisie Hospital when a mother arrived from Ambalamugal area carrying a little girl who had died in route to the hospital. The great need for medical assistance in the Ambalamugal area for the less fortunate was recognized and in AMAS become a reality. It seems such a short time since AMAS became a reality and yet its benefits have reached thousands and thousands of people. Using the past to judge the future tells us that AMAS is not only destined to continue the medical help to the less fortunate, but will continuously provide the more fortunate the privilege of participating in such a worth-while project. AMAS is not only a monument to the little girl who died in her mother’s arms on the way from the Ambalamugal area to Lisie Hospital, but is a living monument to the people who work and contribute to its continuation.”



About AMAS

AMAS, which was formed following the incident, is a non-profit making charitable medical institution promoted by Kochi Refinery. “Since that day, Ambalamugal Medical Aid Society has been serving people of Ambalamugal substantially,” an official said. People can get free treatment in AMAS. Services of medical practitioners are made available. Free medicines from the pharmacy and free clinical examinations from the well-equipped laboratory are some other services given by AMAS.

“AMAS extended quality medical services through the last fifty years,” said Minister for Health and Social Justice K K Shailaja inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations last week. Recalling the establishment of AMAS in mid 1960s to bring medical aid in Ambalamugal which was then a remote village, she said that it would have been a great relief to the people.

From a medical clinic, AMAS moved into the present building with larger facilities in 1991. The building was inaugurated by the then Governor B Rachaiah. The infrastructure and facilities have been upgraded periodically. Even as BPCL Kochi Refinery is extending basic facilities for the Society, the monthly contributions by KR employees help the Society to run the center. “This is probably a unique model of community engagement of any corporate in which employees play a main role for a CSR initiative,” the officials said. Recently, the service of AMAS has been made available from 9 am to 6 pm.