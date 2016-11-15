KOCHI: Great care, caution and collective effort should be incorporated while developing online content, Ernakulam District Collector Mohammed U Safeerullah said here on Tuesday. While interacting with students at a media seminar organised as part of the e-Caution (e-Jagratha) project launched by the Public Relations Department and Ernakulam Press Club here, the Collector said that even at the time when the internet is flooded with information, contents which are apt for children are minimal. “Various sections which contribute to the internet data base should launch a co-ordinated effort,” he added.

As per the data provided by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), nearly 60 per cent of Kerala population use the internet. The number of incidents where children are falling easy prey of internet traps are also increasing. “If we use it wisely and safely, the internet is a blessing. However, if not used judiciously, the internet can really become a destructive trap. Hence children should be given proper awareness on the opportunities provided by the internet for information gathering and stay away from the trap hatched by those who try to exploit the scope of internet,” Safeerullah added.

Thought process of a generation being destroyed

Psychiatrist C J John who attended the seminar said that the depth of social relationships is slowly dying because of the rapid growth of internet technology. “Through internet, they are now trying to gain the knowledge and wisdom that they actually are supposed to learn from real life experiences. This is not a good practice. The over-enthusiasm shown towards online games, visiting websites having adult content and the affection/infatuation shown towards strangers whom they meet online are some major issues that affect social and personnel life. Moreover, the excessive interest shown towards internet will affect the character formation of a child and slowly his/her criminal instinct too will grew,” he added.

John also warned that communal-based ideas that are spreading through internet is explosive enough to destruct the thought process of a generation. “Safe, secure and systematic approach towards internet should be taught to the students. They should be given a vision on the responsibilities of life and the wisdom and courage to protect themselves at crisis situations,” he said.

Cyber expert Francis Perera said that children should be made aware of the traps that are hidden in the vast world of internet. “They should be groomed to view the world with ‘open eyes’. The education system should be revamped so as to guide students towards a perfect life,” Perera added.