Exhibiting the artist in them

KOCHI: The second edition of the Students’ Biennale (SB) will provide a one-of-its-kind exhibitory platform for the works of over 350 aspiring artists from 55 schools across the country at India’s biggest art event that starts next month.
SB 2016 will be inaugurated on December 13 - a day after the opening of the third edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB)- by Minister for Education C Raveendranath. It will be spread across seven venues in Fort Kochi.

First held in 2014, SB is a core programme in the Kochi Biennale Foundation’s (KBF) educational outreach to promote contemporary art practice in India. It is being conducted in association with the Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art (FICA) and the Foundation for Indian Art and Education (FIAE) and is supported by Tata Trusts.

Driven by 15 emerging curators, the project reaches out to art schools throughout India, to encourage art students to reflect on their practices and showcase their works on an international stage. SB thus channels the energies of a global art event into the art education system, challenging students to go beyond the constraints of both curriculum and exhibition.
The Biennale, which runs from December 12, 2016 to March 29, 2017, provides the exhibiting students and curators the perfect avenue to showcase their works before an audience of roughly half a million people.

The curators for SB 2016 are: Adwait Singh, Aryan, Ajit Kumar, Faiza Hasan, C P Krishnapriya, Harshita Bathwal, Naveen Mahantesh, Noman Amouri, Paribartana Mohanty, Rajyashree Goody, Sarojini Lewis, Shatavisha Mustafi, Shruti Ramlingiah, Sumitra Sunder and Vivek Chockalingam.
SB 2016 will be presented across seven venues in Mattancherry - Jew Town area of Fort Kochi: M K Trades, Kotachery Brothers & co, Arjuna Art Gallery, Heritage Arts, Mattancherry Temple Property, Mohammed Ali Warehouse and Fadi Hall.

