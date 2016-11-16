Kochi goes compassionate

Home Cities Kochi

Members of ‘Compassionate Kochi’, initiated to make Kochi a better place by random acts of kindness and generosity, met in the city on Wednesday

KOCHI: Have you ever considered how it would be if the world showed a bit more compassion? Dr K K Jayan, founding member of Lifelong Learning Foundation decided to sit down and analyse the change it was capable of. Thus was born ‘Compassionate Kochi’, a gathering of people from various parts of the city who have been brought under one umbrella to make Kochi a better place by simple random acts of kindness and generosity.

On Wednesday, members of Compassionate Kochi including students gathered together and discussed random acts of kindness by strangers and friends. “ In our daily lives, we come across many acts of compassion that go unrealised,” Jayan said. The meet was also a platform to show how compassion and concern can bring positive change to another person’s life.
 Dr K K Jayan led a session called ‘Time Bank’- a new and innovative method of using time as a means of showing compassion. The idea is to consider the functions of the time bank akin to a normal bank. “ In today’s world where time is very precious, it is an act of compassion if a person is willing to spend a part of his valuable time for someone else,” Dr Jayan said.  
 Another session led by Nasser, a Keltron employee focused on organic farming. The session aimed at creating awareness about the importance of fresh, natural and organic vegetables. “ No matter how technologically advanced our world might be, co-existence without nature is impossible,” he added.
 
Adopting a ‘Compassionate School’

One of the main objectives of the meet was to make schools more ‘sensitive’ and promote the concept of ‘compassionate schools’. As an initial step, they plan to adopt ACS English Medium Higher Secondary School, Kaloor as a ‘Compassionate School’. Students and teachers of ACS English Medium Higher Secondary School were present at the event. They plan to completely do away with corporal punishments and encourage friendliness among teachers and students. The goal of ‘Compassionate Kochi’ is to make the school a ‘model’ by focusing on compassionate approach in teaching and learning.
 The opening session of the Meet was led by K J Sohan, former Mayor, Kochi.  V P Ramachandran, veteran journalist, Jiji Thomson, former Chief Secretary and advocate D B Binu.

