KOCHI: The funeral of Fr Roy Moothedath RCJ (32), who died in an accident in Angola in early November, will be held at 3pm, Saturday, at Synodal Church, Udayamperoor.

Fr Roy Moothedath

Fr Roy’s body is scheduled to reach Cochin International Airport at 3am on Saturday.

From 9am-12 noon, the body will be kept at the Provincial House at Kunnumpuram, Aluva, to enable the public to pay homage.

The funeral service led by Bishop Thomas Chakkiath will begin at 3 pm. Fr Roy, eldest son of Moothedath Thomas and Kochurani, was ordained priest on 2012 and served as Assistant Vicar in the Churches at Pavaratty and Kottamam.

He had also served as formator at the Rogationist Minor Seminary, Mananthavady and Aimury. Besides his parents, Fr Roy, who passed away on November 7, leaves behind his siblings-- Mathews, Anto and Sijo.