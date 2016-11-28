Mangalavanam to get a breather

Abhirami Vinod By

Express News Service

With the migratory birds taking a ‘U’ turn from visiting the Mangalavanam, known as the haven for migratory birds, owing to the lack of vegetation, water and food, the forest department has decided to preserve water and the greenery in the sanctuary during the summer. The immediate steps include the dredging of the wetland up to one metre depth which will help in desilting the water body. According to the Managalavanam Advisory Committee, the major reasons for migratory birds bypassing the sanctuary are lack of water, food including fish and the pollution. Recent studies also strengthened the Committee’s argument.

“The marshy wet land does not have enough depth to hold water. It is filled with mud and silt. The presence of wetland plants is also minimal. These plants are capable of absorbing harmful substances into their roots which will in turn be converted into less harmful ones before they are released into the water body. The wetland needs to be dredged, the cleaning activities should be carried out and fish lings should be released. This will help in creating a favorable condition for migratory birds,” reveals a recent study by Salem Ali Centre For Ornithology and Natural History (SACON).

Based on the recommendations, the forest department has decided to dredge the wetland to a depth of one metre. The department has already set aside Rs 20 lakh for this purpose.

Mosquito menace is another major threat. “These marshy lands were exposed to the darinage from the city. The waste water stagnating here is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. But now the Kochi Corporation authorities have come up with a plan to divert the canal which carries waste water to Mangalavanam.

The work is in progress and once it gets completed, the issues related with mosquito menace will also be solved,” said Prem Chand, wildlife warden at Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary. The lush green vegetation at Mangalavanam is the lone breather for Kochi, which is facing severe pollution issues. Greens are demanding that the wetland should be declared a buffer zone of 5-10 km radius, after dredging and revitalizing it. Once done, it will ensure the forest is maintained to its original beauty.