Home Cities Kochi

Wear ethnicity on your sleeves

Published: 01st October 2016 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2016 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express Features
Express News Service

KOCHI: For those looking to stand out from the crowd, here is something that can get your excitement. Trainer-turned-designer Rony is putting on display his collections of salwars and saris at The Renai Cochin, Palarivattom, on October 1.
 The expo that will be open from 10 am to 8:30 pm will see intricate elegant and handwoven ethnic collections. The clothes made in linen and khadi are designed to suit the taste of young people. While embroidery and hand works dominate the salwar collections, it is the texture of the fabric of saris that makes his collections stand out. The saris mostly put on display are tie and dye (Bandej collections sourced from Jaipur and Lucknow). The saris also have intricate chikkan work. The clothes range from Rs1,Rs400 to Rs 15,000. For details call 9645444999.

