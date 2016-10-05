Kashmir's 'art' breaking beauty

Johanna Deeksha By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While many non-Kashmiris on social media are excited about the prospect of a war against Pakistan, a group of South Indian youngsters went up to the mountains and captured the beauty of the state and also its students who want to fight their battles with guitars and paintbrushes, not with guns and bombs. 'In the Shade of the Fallen Chinar', a documentary film by malayalees Fazil N C and Shawn Sebastian, students from the University of Kashmir have given voice to their thoughts via their art.



The two documentary filmmakers met as students at Hyderabad Central University (HCU), and met Kashmiri students while on an internship in Srinagar. “Through our interactions with students, we realised how much we had in common and how passionate they were about their art, even though they are in a sensitive part of the country," said Fazil, a former student of Madras Christian College. "There is so much to Kashmir that we never get to see - this film is just a glimpse into that world," Fazil said.



'In the Shade of the Fallen Chinar' is named after an age-old dead tree in the University campus, which students decided to 'bring back to life' by painting the history and reality of the state all over it. "Conflict is the perfect place for art to thrive. Art for the heck of it is one thing, but for art to arise from conflict, that is something else all together," says Ali Saifuddin, a singer featured in the documentary, who sings Bob Marley's 'Get Up, Stand Up', while also adding his own hauntingly touching lyrics to the music, seeking 'inquilab'.

Fazil had initially been visiting the state to help Saifuddin make a video for his song, but eventually decided to make a documentary on these artists. For instance, Syed Shahriyar, a photographer is shown taking pictures of the grave of a friend who was killed by the army during a protest. Then there is Mua'zzam Bhat who uses rap music to talk about conflict.



Since student unions are banned in Kashmir, some gather a few times every week to express themselves. In the video, Khytul Abyad, a student says she has to travel very far from her home to come to the gathering.

“The media has not done justice to how Kashmir is represented to the rest of India. They only see war, but there is so much more to the beautiful state. Its people are as beautiful as the landscapes and want peace, but passionate youth are painted as aggressive. We hardly know all the facts, and we continue to judge them, and that's wrong," rues Fazil.



The film was shot in 25 days, just before Burhan Wani was killed, and the filmmakers say they haven't been able to establish contact with any of the artists since. Fazil says that people in other parts of the country must take efforts to become more aware of the situation in Kashmir. "For some, Burhan Wani was a militant and a terrorist and for others, he was a freedom fighter. We sit in the comforts of our home and take the information that is given to us, which is more often than not one-sided. Nobody gives a back story and nobody attempts to really dig out the truth. That is why we had to shoot this documentary,” he added.

The documentary is available on YouTube and the crew is looking to screen the film in the city as well.