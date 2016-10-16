Rickety age-old wooden boats ferry passgengers despite tragedies

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even after many boat tragedies that shook the state, Kerala has not learned any lessons, it seems. Still, age-old boats are ferrying passengers across the backwaters in the state. An official document reveals that 51 boats are operating services and of these 14 wooden boats are over 25-years-old. Surprisingly, the remaining ones are over 15 years old.

However, State Water Transport Department (SWTD) officials claim that they have ensured all safety as directed by the Kerala Inland Vessels Rule 2010. Shaji V Nair, Director, State Water Transport Corporation, refuted the report which states that 14 boats are over 25-years-old.

“The figures are incorrect. May be a few boats are very old but it does not come around 14 of the total 51 schedules operated by the SWTD. We are conducting the maintenance works of the boats periodically during every six month and there is no need for safety concern,” he added.

Kerala Inland Vessels Rule says the ‘owner’ or ‘master’ of a vessel should ensure that life-saving devices such as lifebuoys, life jackets and life rafts are mandatory in the vessel.

When contacted, SWTD officers said every vessel having capacity to seat more than 25 passengers are equipped with life jackets according to the passenger capacity. Besides, life-saving equipment such as life buoys,buoyant apparatus and CUG mobile phones for communication are also set up in boats. The State Government has also provided insurance coverage for boat employees and passengers through the State Insurance Department.

Shaji V Nair said the Department has already put in service high-tech steel boats replacing old ones. The Port Department is authorised to issue fitness certificates of inland vessels and carry out safety inspections. As per the norms, the vessels should be inspected once in a year.

“Nobody pays heed to safety regulations and the question of passengers’ safety arises only after boat accidents occur. You can see that age-old overcrowded boats are conducting services in Kochi and Alappuzha,” said Manikandan, a passenger.

T Elangovan, a retired official with NATPAC, who conducted research on boat passengers’ safety, said the authorities often carry out inspections in a lackadaisical way. “Earlier we found that many boats plying in the waters were in a pathetic condition, putting the passengers’ lives at risk. Right now, it cannot be said that the situation has changed much. If the boat seems older, it could not be said that it is in a bad condition. Timely inspection should be conducted to ensure passenger safety,” he added.