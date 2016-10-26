Home Cities Kochi

Kerala VACB files Case against CBI officer, Ernakulam Collector

In addition to the CBI SP and the District Collector, case has also been registered against PWD officials in the Ernakulam district.

Published: 26th October 2016

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special cell of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday registered case against a senior official of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Ernakulam District Collector for non-payment of around `9 lakh by the agency to the Public Work Department (PWD) on account of availing accommodation at its rest house in Ernakulam from 1999 to 2007.

It is alleged that CBI officials occupied rooms (18 and 19) at the PWD rest house from September 16, 1999, to October 18, 2007, without paying rent or valid order exempting them from paying rent, causing a loss of Rs 9.49 lakh to PWD.

Based on a complaint, the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court had issued a directive to the VACB to register case and probe the incident. Earlier, the VACB had conducted a Quick Verification (QV) into the incident and filed report before the Vigilance Court, stating that the Collector and PWD officials had failed to follow a directive by the VACB Director in 2015 to waive/collect the dues after verifying terms of the contract.
Also, though an explanation was sought from the CBI, the agency failed to give valid reasons for occupying the rooms without paying rent for eight years.  The VACB probe also revealed that CBI officials had stayed at PWD rest houses at Vadakara, Thalassery and Kollam without paying rent.

