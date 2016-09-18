KOCHI: A Costly craving

The affinity towards gold among Malayalis once again came to the fore during the Onam season this year.

The industry estimates that gold worth Rs 9,800 crore was sold during the onam season in the State, which accounts for 15-20 per cent of the yellow metal sold here. Despite the price being very high (Rs 2,900 per gm), there was hectic purchase, and in several cases the items sold were lightweight ornaments and pendants. Gold purchasers also included youngsters who walked into stores to pick gift items. Jewellery sales increased at least by 20 per cent this year, compared to last year, thanks to the high price.

"This Onam season was a very good time for jewellers. Though the volume of sales was not very high, jewellery outlets witnessed huge rush. There was a marked increase in footfalls in almost all the jewellery outlets in the State," said A Geeri Pai Jewellers managing partner Ramesh S Pai.

Penchant for 'white goods'

Onam is the official shopping season for Malayalis, especially when it comes to white goods such as television, refrigerator, etc. Though there are no official figures of the total sales, it is estimated that goods worth around Rs 2,400 crore were sold during the season. The most preferred items were LCD TV, refrigerator and 4G mobile phones. The 'white goods' market in Kerala is worth Rs 8,000 crore, and the Onam season accounts for 30 per cent of the total sales.

"This time, we witnessed an increase in buying. With the launch of Reliance Jio, the demand for 4G mobile handsets increased this time," said Abhimanyu of QRS.