Home Cities Kochi

Payasam: The sweet route to riches

Published: 18th September 2016 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2016 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

The sweet

KOCHI: Ever since Malayalis started outsourcing the task of preparing 'payasam' for Onam celebrations, catering firms have been laughing all the way to the bank in the State, which on the other hand sets new records in per capita liquor consumption every year.

Though there is no specific data available on the sale of payasam by caterers during Onam, key players in the field almost unanimously agree that payasam sale has increased manifold as many households opt to buy traditional payasam from catering firms.

Meanwhile, statistics show that government-owned enterprises sold liquor worth Rs 409.55 crore during the eight-day run-up to 'Thiruvonam' (Wednesday) this year.

Speaking to 'Express,' culinary expert Kannan Swami of Velappaya Madom in Thrissur says that he sold around 45,000 litre of traditional payasam during the Onam days this year, breaking his own record of the previous year.

Kannan Swami, who has visited around seven countries at the invitation of various Malayali Associations to prepare traditional 'sadya' and payasam, says that in Kerala, the style of cooking varies not only from place-to-place, but also from caste-to-caste, and that nothing could beat the aromatic taste of traditional payasam.

Yadhu Pazhayidom of Pazhayidom Caterers, one of the leading caterers, says there are around 700-800 caterers in Kerala supplying  on average 400-500 litre of payasam each to hotels and restaurants daily during the Onam season.

"On average, Pazhayidom Caterers prepares around 3,000 litre of payasam daily, starting from the 'Athom' day, and often struggles to meet the high demand," says Yadhu.

Culinary author and food blogger Nimi Sunilkumar, who won the Gourmand World Cookbook Award, says that though payasams made of 'ada' and cereals have been popular in the State from the time immemorial, of late, there has been growing demand for payasams made of vegetables and fruits.

Meanwhile, prices of payasams vary sharply between private caterers and the KTDC that organises 'payasam fairs.'

While the KTDC sold 'pazham payasam' and parippu payasam for Rs 300/kg, and 'palada payasam' and 'ada prathaman' for Rs 250/kg, private caterers sold the same for Rs 200/kg and Rs 160/kg, respectively.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta