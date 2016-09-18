Payasam: The sweet route to riches

Express News Service By

KOCHI: Ever since Malayalis started outsourcing the task of preparing 'payasam' for Onam celebrations, catering firms have been laughing all the way to the bank in the State, which on the other hand sets new records in per capita liquor consumption every year.

Though there is no specific data available on the sale of payasam by caterers during Onam, key players in the field almost unanimously agree that payasam sale has increased manifold as many households opt to buy traditional payasam from catering firms.

Meanwhile, statistics show that government-owned enterprises sold liquor worth Rs 409.55 crore during the eight-day run-up to 'Thiruvonam' (Wednesday) this year.

Speaking to 'Express,' culinary expert Kannan Swami of Velappaya Madom in Thrissur says that he sold around 45,000 litre of traditional payasam during the Onam days this year, breaking his own record of the previous year.

Kannan Swami, who has visited around seven countries at the invitation of various Malayali Associations to prepare traditional 'sadya' and payasam, says that in Kerala, the style of cooking varies not only from place-to-place, but also from caste-to-caste, and that nothing could beat the aromatic taste of traditional payasam.

Yadhu Pazhayidom of Pazhayidom Caterers, one of the leading caterers, says there are around 700-800 caterers in Kerala supplying on average 400-500 litre of payasam each to hotels and restaurants daily during the Onam season.

"On average, Pazhayidom Caterers prepares around 3,000 litre of payasam daily, starting from the 'Athom' day, and often struggles to meet the high demand," says Yadhu.

Culinary author and food blogger Nimi Sunilkumar, who won the Gourmand World Cookbook Award, says that though payasams made of 'ada' and cereals have been popular in the State from the time immemorial, of late, there has been growing demand for payasams made of vegetables and fruits.

Meanwhile, prices of payasams vary sharply between private caterers and the KTDC that organises 'payasam fairs.'

While the KTDC sold 'pazham payasam' and parippu payasam for Rs 300/kg, and 'palada payasam' and 'ada prathaman' for Rs 250/kg, private caterers sold the same for Rs 200/kg and Rs 160/kg, respectively.