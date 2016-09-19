KOCHI: It is said that belly dancing became popular after World War 11, when Americans took the ancient fertility dance form to the Western stage and converted it into a global phenomenon. In the process, however, the conservative folk art which had its origins in Middle East turned into a raving, sensuous bar culture dance which gained notoriety for its voluptuous moves.

Breaking this myth is city-based Bharatnatyam-turned belly dancer Jyothi Vijayakumar who is on a quest to restore the classical moves associated with the dance, which some believe have even origins in India. Through her studio, Maya- Studio of Goddess Arts in Kochi, she is teaching students, both young and old, the classical, slow-beat belly moves, which she suggests is probably the best way to stay fit.

"The belly dance was practiced by our Middle Eastern counterparts as a fertility ritual because it involved a lot of movement of the hips and the torso. It is said to have a lot of health benefits. Just like we have a lot of classical dances, in countries like Algeria and Egypt belly dance holds a classical status. However, with bar culture becoming more popular, it has turned into a sordid, erotic dance. In India, people shy away from the thought of belly dancing because they believe that it is very 'crude' for our culture. However, surprisingly, the 'original' belly dance has many resemblances to Odissi, which also makes use of a lot of torso movements," she added.

However, unlike Odissi, moves in the dance concentrate mainly as the name suggests on the belly.

"In order to move the belly, a number of subtle movements on the torso and the hinder side which has to be mastered artfully. Otherwise, it becomes very difficult to maintain a balance," she states.

Shimmies and fluid movements

Though Jyothi Vijayakumar propagates the classical slow moves of the belly dance, the basics involve the shimmies and fluid movements, which is what western style of belly dance concentrates on, are taught to her students.

"What surprised me when I came down to Kochi from Bengaluru, where I mastered the dance, was that people in Kochi were quite receptive to the dance. Most of my students are women over 40 years," she adds. Jyothi, who received training from belly dancing experts like Sanaz Bhaktiari from Iran, says there are a handful of belly dancers in the country who are working very hard to propagate this ancient classical art. Jyothi, hopes to start a studio soon to propagate the dying dance forms and also help in reviving musical instruments.

