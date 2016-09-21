Home Cities Kochi

Health Minister's resignation sought

Published: 21st September 2016 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2016 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: Alleging that there existed an unholy nexus between managements of self-financing medical colleges and the State Government, BJP leader V Muralidharan  on Tuesday sought the resignation of Health Minister K K Shylaja for ‘allowing self-financing medical/dental colleges of the State to carry out admission according to their wish.’

Health.jpgSpeaking at a press conference, the former state president of the party said the government had failed to bring to the notice of the court earlier verdicts by the High Court an the Apex Court stating that institutions had the responsibility to admit meritorious and suitable candidates to bring out professionals with excellence. “The Supreme Court had also pointed out that private educational institutions should consider the interest of society,” said Muralidharan.

“When a batch of petitions filed recently by college managements  came up for hearing at the High Court, the Advocate General (AG) did not appraise the court about the Apex Court’s verdict. If the court was appraised about the SC verdict, the High Court order would have been in favour of the government,” he said, and alleged there was a conspiracy under which the State lost the case, creating a situation that allowed self-financing institutions to admit students as per their wish. 

“The Health Minister, who is responsible for creating such a mayhem in the medical/dental education sector, has no right to continue in office. She should resign owning up the responsibility,”  said the BJP leader, and expressed suspicion that managements of private colleges from the other states were involved in the issue.

Comments

